That’s what Amazon’s streaming service will be called soon

Amazon apparently wants to say goodbye to the Prime Video designation. An internal survey indicates that the streaming service could soon have a different name. There are five possible candidates to choose from. A freemium model could also come.

Amazon: Prime Video could change names

Amazon’s streaming service has been called Prime Video since 2006. But that could change, because internally, a renaming is being considered. According to reports, employees are to take part in a survey about the future name of the platform. The participants should also vote on a new logo, as it is said.

What Amazon Prime Video will be called in the future has not yet been decided. However, the possible candidates have already been made public. Accordingly, terms such as Amazon TV, Amazon+, Amazon Premiere, Amazon Stream and Amazon Streaming discussed (source: MySmartPrice).

Apparently, the survey is not just about the name and logo of the streaming service. There is also talk of a “free app”, although no further details are given here. So maybe Amazon is thinking about one Freemium model for Prime Video after. “Freevee”, a completely free and advertising-financed streaming service from Amazon, already exists.

Users might be able to here watch some content for free, if you agree to commercial breaks. However, access to Amazon Originals and other premium content should continue to be reserved for paying customers.

Amazon Prime Video: Will the prices stay the same?

If there is a rebrand and a freemium model is offered, Amazon could also change the pricing for Prime access. Time will tell if that actually happens. Until then, the group demands EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year for Amazon Prime, which includes not only Prime Video.

