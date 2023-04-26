Home » El Salvador maintains a reduction in cases and fatalities from COVID-19 – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
The Ministry of Health that April continues without a record of deaths from COVID-19, an achievement attributed to the actions that the Government has implemented to prevent the disease.

“On April 24 we did not register any deaths due to COVID-19. We maintain the trend in the reduction of cases and fatalities from this disease”, highlighted the institution.

The professionals in this branch recommend to the population that in case of any suspicion they can go to a care center or call the Medical Emergency System, at 132.

The Government maintains preventive measures against the virus such as community screening and vaccinations, which benefit Salvadorans from different municipalities.

