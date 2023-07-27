Dongfang Selection’s Self-Operated Product Store Temporarily Closed; Large Operations Remain Unaffected

Title: Dongfang Selection’s Self-Operated Product Store Closed for Three Days; Other Operations Unaffected

Date: July 27, 2023

Dongfang Selection, a popular online retailer, faced temporary closure of its self-operated product store for three days. The closure, which began on July 26th and lasted until July 29th, was announced through a suspension notice issued by the company’s Douyin live broadcast room “Oriental Selected Self-operated Products”.

The notice attributed the closure to regulatory requirements. The temporary shutdown also affected the Dongfang Selected self-operated product live broadcast room. However, this closure sparked panic buying when Dongfangxuan App announced a 15% discount promotion for self-operated products at 19:00 on the same day.

Quickly addressing the rumors surrounding the closure of their live broadcast room, Dongfang Selection clarified the situation. It confirmed that while the live broadcast room was operational, it was the self-operated product store that was temporarily closed. The closure of the self-operated product store resulted in the suspension of their live broadcast room, known as the “self-operated product live broadcast room”, for the same three-day period.

Dongfang Selection reassured its customers that all other accounts, including Dongfang Selection Large and other related operations, were functioning normally. The company urged the public not to misunderstand the situation, as they remained committed to providing the best service and shopping experience for their customers.

Despite the temporary closure, Dongfang Selection’s online presence remained uninterrupted, as the company emphasized the continuity of its external links. The closure of the self-operated product store does not affect the overall operations of the popular online retailer.

As the closure of Dongfang Selection’s self-operated product store concludes on July 29th, customers are expected to resume their normal shopping experiences on the platform. Dongfang Selection’s ability to address and clarify the situation promptly showcases the company’s commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction, ensuring the continuation of a successful business operation.

