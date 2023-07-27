Positive and Constructive Meeting between Holy See of Rome and German Episcopal Conference in Vatican

Representatives of the Holy See and the German Episcopal Conference met once again in the Vatican on July 26, continuing their dialogue on theological and disciplinary issues. The meeting, characterized by a positive and constructive atmosphere, was announced by the Holy See Press Room.

This gathering follows a briefing held in November 2022, during which the German bishops expressed their intention to further discuss the issues that had arisen, particularly during the “journey of fellow travelers”. The joint announcement reiterated the commitment of both parties to engage in ongoing dialogue and confirmed that follow-up meetings would take place.

The Holy See was represented by Cardinals Luis Ladaria Ferrer, Kurt Koch, Pietro Parolin, Archbishop Filippo Iannone, Pré Archbishops Robert Prevost and Vittorio Viola. The German Bishops Conference was represented by Georg Bätzing, Stephan Ackermann, Michael Gerber, Bertram Meier, and Franz-Josef Overbeck. Each participant holds a significant role within their respective organizations, such as Chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference and Chairman of various committees.

Ms. Beate Gilles, Secretary-General of the German Bishops’ Conference, and Matthias Kopp, the spokesperson, were also present at the meeting. Their attendance demonstrates the commitment of the German Episcopal Conference to engaging in fruitful discussions with the Holy See.

Further details and specific outcomes of the meeting were not disclosed in the announcement. However, it can be inferred that both parties have displayed a willingness to address and resolve the theological and disciplinary issues in question.

For more information on this meeting and other news regarding the Holy See, readers can visit the link provided: www.vaticannews.cn.