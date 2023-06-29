Tax reform, skip the incremental flat tax, yes to Irpef by installments for the self-employed

Yes to Irpef by installments in the tax reform

The Finance Commission from the Camera concluded the examination and voting on amendments al ddl delegation for the tax reform. Among the amendments approved is the combined provision of amendments by the government and by Luigi Marattin of Az-Iv which plans to tax the thirteenthThe extraordinary eh production awards with a discounted rate to replace the Irpef.

Then skip from the delegation flat tax incrementale for employees, difficult to implement. With the amendments approved, this is precisely replaced by the reduced rate. On thirteenth month, productivity bonuses and overtime.

Reduced rate

Specifically, the Commission approved the government amendment which provides for the application, instead of the rates for income brackets, of a substitute tax of the Irpef and the related surtaxes, to a facilitated extent on wages paid as overtime that exceed a certain theshold and on thirteenths. With two sub-amendments of Marattin, approved by the Commission, productivity bonuses have also been included in the subsidized rate and the reference to the incremental flat tax for employees has been eliminated which, in fact, is being replaced by thereduced tax.

Irpef down payment and balance in installments

An amendment by the rapporteur was also approved Alberto Gusmeroli (League) to the tax delegation bill which provides instead that i workers autonomous they entrepreneurs individual they will be able to installments the payments of the advance and the Irpef balance. The measure introduces the possibility for the self-employed and small entrepreneurs to pay Irpef “with a better distribution of the tax burden over time. Also through the progressive introduction of monthly periodicity and a possible reduction of the withholding tax”. The current one remains unchanged calculation system of the balance and advances.

“A provision that is the result of three years of battles by the League and by myself – said Gusmaroli -. Through a draft law, numerous amendments, agendas, a question approved by Istat and Eurostat. And the support of various economic categories and citizens. Many self-employed workers and businesses will no longer end up in tax credit. And the greater liquidity available to households and businesses will give a positive shock to the economy”.

Exceeding the super stamp

Two other amendments (reformulated) by FdI and the League were also approved, aiming instead at “reordering the taxes automotive, also with a view to rationalizing and simplifying the levy, evaluating the possible progressive abolition of the tax surcharge on the vehicle tax” currently envisaged for cars with power exceeding 185 kW. The amendment adds that the revision it will have to take place “without new and greater burdens for public finance on the vehicle tax sector”.

In the Chamber from 10 July

The text of the provision, recomposed with the approved amendments, will now be forwarded to the other competent Commissions for i merit opinions and, explained the rapporteur of the bill, next week the Finance Commission will vote on the mandate for the rapporteur. The delegation bill is scheduled in Classroom for the 10th of July.

