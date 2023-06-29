Home » I BRING – Greetings – News – ESTONIA
Estonian President Alar Karis said he had ratified the country’s same-sex marriage law, as well as several controversial tax increases, while also criticizing the government’s methods of passing the bills.

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas managed to pass the laws earlier this month using numerous confidence votes to end weeks of filibustering. Karis, announcing at a press conference on Tuesday that he had signed off on the measures, warned that the government cannot use those same tactics indefinitely when the new legislative session begins in the autumn because that would amount to “shutting down parliament”.

(Bloomberg)

