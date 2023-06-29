The first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park is officially opened, come here to find the century-old railway memory

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 29 (Reporter Dong Zhaorui) The reporter learned from Haidian District that the first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park was officially opened to the public a few days ago, and the greenway was realized on the 2.4-kilometer section from Tsinghua East Road to the Universiade Village football field. Connected in series, it provides a good place for leisure and sports for the surrounding residents. The reporter learned that the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Site Park will also become a constantly “growing” park. In the future, it will realize the connection of a 9-kilometer greenway from Xizhimen to Qinghe.

The first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park was officially opened.Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Dong Zhaorui

The vertical and horizontal rails tell the memory of Beijing and Zhangzhou for a hundred years

Walking into the first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Site Park, the reporter saw that the design of the park fully displays the railway elements, criss-crossing railway tracks, old-fashioned “green leather” train carriages, the “herringbone slope” that pays tribute to the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway and commemorative Huanqiu, all tell the century-old story of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway. It is understood that there are more than 20 element designs involving the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway in the park.

“We excavated and restored the main line of the old Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway, restored some crossings, restored and preserved the Tsinghuayuan Station building and other important sites showing the development history of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway. The historical stories that happened during the construction of Zhangjiakou Railway were integrated into the site design and outdoor historical display design. The old railway tracks, turnouts, locomotives and other railway elements along the line were also used to set up train sound interactive devices and train turntable landscapes to inherit and display railway culture and highlight railway culture. Features.” Wang Jiabao, deputy director of the Landscaping Bureau of Haidian District, said.

The first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park was officially opened.Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Dong Zhaorui

It is understood that the first phase of the park has added 16.8 hectares of green space, planted more than 120 species of trees and shrubs, preserved more than 180 original native trees, and created “three paths” of running paths, walking paths, and bicycle paths that run through the entire line. One green” slow travel space. “This not only profoundly refreshes the city’s appearance, but also creates a vibrant space.” Wang Jiabao introduced that the first phase of the park has designed interactive fountains, smart fitness facilities, and built a new standard football field and a five-star park. Sports facilities such as a man-made football field and 2 basketball courts, as well as a trampoline area and an intelligent fitness plaza have been built to enrich the urban public activity scene and bring benefits to surrounding residents.

A green corridor “sews up” the city’s divided space

“This park is great!” This morning, the reporter saw at the first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park. Although the weather was hot, Ms. Wang still brought her daughter to “try something new”. In the smart fitness area, she and her daughter had a great time. Ms. Wang said: “In the past, this was a train track, and there were farmers’ markets and some wasteland around it. The environment was terrible, so we seldom came here. I didn’t expect the environment to become so good now.” As Ms. Wang said, Due to the blockage of the train track, the development space of the city has been cut off, and it has also become a depression for urban development in the past period of time.

The first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park was officially opened.Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Dong Zhaorui

The Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway, built in 1909, is the first railway independently designed and built by the Chinese, which is of great significance. On December 30, 2019, the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway opened for operation, and the section between Xueyuan South Road and the North Fifth Ring Road “entered the ground”, providing opportunities and space for this ground section to realize a “gorgeous turn”. The completion of the first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park not only fully protects the historical relics of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway, but also “stitches” the once-separated urban space and revitalizes the city.

Li Baowei, deputy director of the Haidian Sub-bureau of the Beijing Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Commission, told reporters that the area was originally blocked by railways, and there were many east-west “dead end roads” on both sides, which caused a lot of inconvenience for residents to travel. During the construction of the park, the original guardrails and walls of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway were dismantled, the original closed area was broken, and the land boundary was opened. With the help of the slow traffic system of the park and new roads in the city, the four directions of east, west, south, and north were realized. The bridging of space.

The first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park was officially opened.Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Dong Zhaorui

Parks continue to “grow” to drive urban renewal

“The Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park has special significance for urban renewal. It is not only a heritage of history, but also a project that promotes urban renewal along the surrounding lines through the improvement of public space.” Li Baowei explained, “The construction of the park integrates the surrounding urban space It is a good thing to change from the “back” to the “front”. At the same time, we also guide the urban space to feed back the green space and integrate with the park. At present, we have completed the transformation of Zhongkun Square, which is also in the process of updating. Consider how you interact with the park.”

“It can be said that the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park will become a park that continues to ‘grow’.” Li Baowei said that the area along the park is preparing a detailed plan for the renewal of the block, combining the construction of the park and the expansion and upgrading project of Metro Line 13. On the surface, Haidian District has carried out urban renewal block pilot projects along the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway. Through overall deployment, fragmented implementation, and dynamic implementation, the construction of green public spaces will drive regional urban renewal and promote the integration of urban functions.

Li Baowei revealed to reporters that Haidian District has started the planning and design research work for the second phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park. It is understood that the overall planning scope of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage Park starts from Beijing North Railway Station in the south and ends at the North Fifth Ring Road in the north, with a total length of 9 kilometers and a radiation area of ​​14 square kilometers. After completion, it can serve 9 streets and towns in Haidian District and nearly 20 universities and research institutes such as Tsinghua University, Beihang University, Beijing Jiaotong University, and Chinese Academy of Sciences.

