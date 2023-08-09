Donnarumma opens his consulting firm with a “view” on CDP in 2024

Stefano Donnarumma creates his own consulting firm

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma he’s had a difficult few months. After having been the CEO in pectore of Acea for months, he was sacrificed on the altar of the spoils system and had to give way to Flavio Cattaneo. The former CEO of Terna therefore exited the race for nominations with a larger bank account of over 6.5 million, but also with some bitter bite to digest. For this reason, as reported by Mf, he decided to start his own business and open his own consultancy company dedicated to companies and SMEs, not only in the energy sector.

Those who do it themselves make for three, one might say. Donnarumma, on the other hand, has been mistreated almost without reason by the governmentwho did not want to acknowledge the manager for having brought – in the three years on which his signature was affixed – over 2.2 billion euros in profits. And since Cdp is a 30% or slightly less shareholder of Terna, it means that in three years the Donnarumma management has yielded around 700 million to the State. Not bad at all.

The manager was talked about first for Enel, then for a stay at Terna, then for his transfer to Cdp Venture Capital, finally as a possible “replacement” for Pietro Labriola in Tim if the French of Vivendi had decided to tear with the current Apulian CEO. Too many names, too many boxes. And in fact nothing has been resolved and Donnarumma has left the round of nominations.

