Don’t worry about recession!Wall Street sees strong demand for Apple’s Pro iPhone



Investing.com news on Monday (21st), Evercore ISI analysts recently released a research report saying that demand for Apple’s (NASDAQ: ) iPhone Pro remains strong, “in stark contrast to concerns about an economic slowdown. “

The report also said that iPhone Pro delivery wait times are now 31-45 days, compared to 32-36 days previously. But Evercore ISI analysts said, “According to our assessment, a slight increase in delivery wait time is unlikely to cause consumers to withdraw from the Apple ecosystem, and we expect demand to be delayed rather than disappear. Assuming factories operate at 50% capacity 7-14 Today, that could push around $300 million in iPhone revenue from the December quarter to the March quarter.”

Meanwhile, analysts acknowledged that there are some risks and that it will take longer than expected for the situation to improve, but they believe average selling prices (ASPs) for iPhones are expected to rise given the shift in product mix focus to the iPhone Pro and stronger-than-expected overall demand.

Evercore ISI also stated, “We also note that the delivery wait time mentioned here refers to free shipping, but not limited to the United States. If customers choose to pay additional shipping fees, some iPhone 14 models can be delivered faster. In our The lower-end iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 have significantly shorter delivery wait times of 1-5 days across all regions tracked.”

They also said demand for lower-end models was relatively weak compared to the iPhone Pro.

Compiler: Liu Chuan