Produced by Beijing iQiyi Technology Co., Ltd., Xinli TV Culture Investment Co., Ltd., and Revelers Film Production Co., Ltd., it is adapted from the novel “Clearly Wearing Daily Life” by Duo Mumu, Jinjiang Literature City, starring Bai Jingting, Tian Xiwei, and Chen Xiaoyun The ancient costume light love drama “Daily Life of Qingqing” is currently being broadcast on iQiyi. The play tells the story of girls from all over the world gathered in Xinchuan because of a marriage election, and jointly started a new life with a variety of situations but also interesting side by side. Chen Xiaojun played the role of Hao Jia, vividly interpreting the sobriety in the world, and received a lot of praise as soon as he appeared on the stage.

“Sober in the world” Hao Jia went out of the circle smartly, refused to fall in love, and focused on his career

Chen Xiaojun plays the smart and lovely Hao Jia in the play. She has a dignified and steady appearance. She looks like a woman in an IKEA IKEA, but she has her inner OS attributes when she comes on stage, and she starts to complain when she disagrees. On the surface, it is “tea” and “clip”, but the actual goal is clear and the thinking is clear. In my heart, I only regard men as bosses, and work hard to make my mother’s life better. Netizens commented: “I thought Hao Jia was a romantic mind, but I didn’t expect that he only had a career in his mind.”

Previously, Chen Xiaojun was well received for her role as Tilan in “Mrs. Huzhu”, and now she is acting in a costume drama again, and her appearance and appearance have won praise again. This time, topics such as “Chen Xiaojun’s most sober female second in history”, “Chen Xiaojun’s new drama is set up well”, “Chen Xiaojun Qingqing’s daily performance is the melon master” and other topics are strongly out of the circle. Get the audience love.

Taste the fireworks in the four seasons of the world and talk with “Qing” about “homely”

“Daily Life of Qingqing” features food and takes “daily life” as the theme. In a relaxed atmosphere, it integrates food, entertainment, health care, cute pets and other elements one after another, presenting scenes of beautiful and warm homely stories to the audience. Full of fun. Hao Jia, played by Chen Xiaojun, gathers talents and beauties from all over the world in Xinchuan, striving to realize their ideals in ordinary life and experiencing the warmth of friendship. The life of the characters is full and palpable, and it is very close to the young people’s yearning for the ideal life of “three meals for two and four seasons” and the pursuit of a relaxed state. How Hao Jia’s story will develop in the follow-up, and whether she can live the life she wants as she wishes, is very worth looking forward to.

“Daily Life of Qingqing” is currently being broadcast on iQiyi. Let us experience “the most delicious thing in the world is joy” with the actor Chen Xiaoyun, and write a harmonious and happy story. Next, the movie “Shark Beach” starring Chen Xiaoyun, the TV series “Thin Ice”, “Incomparable Beauty”, “One Thought Guanshan” and many other works will also meet with the audience one after another. Let us look forward to her wonderful performance together.

