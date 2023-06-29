Douyin 618 Good Things Festival Report in 2023 – Detonating Growth Methodology

During the Douyin 618 Good Things Festival in 2023, many brand talents on the platform have achieved substantial growth. In the current consumption environment, it confirms the advantages of Douyin e-commerce and its ability to serve as a long-term growth engine for businesses.

As consumers are increasingly returning to rationality, compared with previous years’ promotions, this year’s 618 promotion is a test for merchants in their growth process. In this test, they handed over a beautiful report card.

The new gameplay of the 618 promotion has also created a unique path to detonate growth. After the Douyin e-commerce was upgraded to a global interest e-commerce, the shelf scene has completed a two-way connection between people and products. In addition, the number of users and traffic owned by the Douyin ecological content field itself, whether it is a head or a small and medium-sized business, can be discovered. Find out your own growth space and competitiveness.

As an opportunity for businesses to grow, during the 618 Good Things Festival, how can the platform realize the two-way cycle of traffic and word-of-mouth through the interaction between the content field and the shelf field, so as to further drive the global ecology and help businesses achieve growth. On 618 this year, Douyin e-commerce and China Business News jointly launched the “2023 Douyin 618 Good Things Festival Report-Detonating Growth Methodology” (see the PDF download in the upper right corner for the full report). This report will analyze the methodology for the success of the Douyin e-commerce 618 promotion from different perspectives such as merchants, users, and platforms.