Douyin: Crack down on fake shop visits, blackmail and eat Bawang meals with bad reviews
Business

by admin
Recently, Douyin launched a special governance action to explore stores,Strictly rectify violations such as false propaganda, blackmailing to eat Bawang meals with bad reviews, unfair competition, and false shop visits.Douyin said that according to the seriousness of the actual behavior, the degree of subjective maliciousness and the impact, punishments such as content non-recommendation, suspension of broadcast, ban on submission rights, recovery of live broadcast rights, and permanent account bans will be imposed, and public notices will be made.

The announcement pointed out that the Douyin Life Service has previously cracked down on violations such as “cloud exploration store” and “homogeneous blog traffic”, and managed 209 violation cases, of which 10 accounts were permanently banned, and 55 accounts were banned for 15 days. , 144 accounts were banned from contributing for 1 month.

In this special operation, the Douyin platform will focus on the following areas:

1. Strictly rectify false propaganda

The platform strictly rectifies the behavior of false promotion of the recommended products/services, including but not limited to the following situations: false prices, exaggerated effects, excessive promises, fictitious conditions of use, and incorrect goods.

2. It is forbidden to use bad reviews for blackmail to eat Bawang meal

The platform prohibits acts of threatening others and forcibly demanding other people’s property by means of intentional bad reviews, including but not limited to the following situations: forcibly asking for meals, meal costs, vehicle and horse costs, additional commissions, dou + coupons/coins, etc.

3. Resolutely crack down on unfair competition

The platform resolutely combats unfair competition by fictitious or concealing transaction facts, circumventing or maliciously using credit record rules, etc., including but not limited to the following situations: fake transactions, manipulating comments, and data fraud.

4. Resolutely crack down on fake shop visits

The platform resolutely cracks down on the promotion of goods/services by means of moving, splicing, and mixing materials without arriving at the store, including but not limited to the following: Hand fictional planting notes, etc.

