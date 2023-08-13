Draw in the lucky spiral on August 12, 2023: pension immediately or over 2 million on Saturday

2.1 million euros or immediate pension? The chance is there again this time in the luck spiral. As always, you can find all information about the Glücksspirale draw on August 12, 2023, rules and opportunities here.

With the luck spiral-Drawing you can win an instant prize of up to 2.1 million euros every Saturday. Alternatively, you can also have an immediate pension of 10,000 euros paid out monthly. However, the “Lotto pension” is limited and only lasts for 20 years. The winning numbers You can read about the current lucky spiral draw on August 12, 2023 here.

Glücksspirale numbers on 08/12/2023 according to prize categories

ClassWinning NumbersWin Class 70 4 6 7 9 3 2Win Class 63 5 8 4 7 10 5 9 2 4 1Win Class 55 9 0 7 6Win Class 42 5 1 4Win Class 31 0 2Win Class 20 9Win Class 18

(All information without guarantee, source: lotto.de.)

The luck spiral this Saturday on TV

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Profit amounts and probabilities of the lucky spiral

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

What are the rules of the game in the Glücksspirale?

In the case of the Glücksspirale, one winning number is drawn for each prize category, and in prize category 6, as an exception, 2 winning numbers are drawn. How many digits each winning number has is derived from the winning class number. Prize class 1 begins with a 1-digit winning number, prize class 2 follows with a 2-digit number, etc. The luck spiral is therefore considered a number lottery. To see if you’ve landed a hit in one of the prize divisions, simply compare the number on your ticket with the numbers drawn, starting with the last digit. If all 7 digits are correct, you have drawn the maximum prize. In the highest prize class 7, you have the choice between an immediate prize of 2.1 million euros or an immediate annuity of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Closing date for the Saturday draw in the Glücksspire?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

StateSaturdayBaden-Württemberg7:00 p.m.Bavaria7:00 p.m.Berlin7:00 p.m.Brandenburg6:55 p.m.Bremen7:00 p.m.Hamburg6:59 p.m.Hesse7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania7:00 p.m.Lower Saxony7:00 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia6:59 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate7:00 p.m.Saarland7:00 p.m Saxony7:00 p.m.Saxony-Anhalt19 :00 p.m. Schleswig-Holstein 19:00 p.m. Thuringia 19:00 p.m

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++

