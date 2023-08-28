Driving Green Energy Development: Lianyungang’s Thriving New Energy Industry

Lianyungang’s new energy industry continues to thrive, with the city actively laying out new tracks for development and driving the high-quality development of the entire industrial chain. The city is known for its advantageous industries in wind power blades, EVA production, and raw materials for photovoltaic quartz crucibles. These industries have provided a strong foundation for the city’s deep development in the field of new energy.

The development of Lianyungang’s new energy industry can be traced back to 2008 when the wind power and photovoltaic industries experienced rapid growth. The local government introduced policies to encourage the development of new energy industries, resulting in the establishment of numerous enterprises in the sector. Various counties and districts in Lianyungang have embraced the new energy industry, with Ganyu, Lianyun, Donghai, and the Development Zone leading the way.

The formation of the wind power industry in the Development Zone can be attributed to the city’s existing strength in the FRP pipeline industry, which provided the necessary core technologies and industrial projects for the rise of the wind power industry. The city’s focus on establishing a strong industrial foundation has attracted investments and promoted the growth of the wind power industry in the region. This has led to the development of a complete industrial chain from wind power blades to towers and main engines.

Similarly, the photovoltaic industry in Lianyungang has thrived due to the city’s advantage in high-purity quartz sand, which is vital for the production of quartz crucibles used in silicon wafer manufacturing. The city’s natural endowments and industrial advantages have laid the foundation for the development of a new energy industry chain.

In Ganyu District, Lianyungang Shenzhou New Energy has witnessed tremendous growth and transformation through the implementation of automation equipment in its production process. The company’s annual production capacity has increased from 500 megawatts to 2,000 megawatts, resulting in reduced operating costs and improved product quality. Ganyu District has successfully developed a unique photovoltaic industry chain, attracting multiple companies and grasping opportunities in the new energy sector.

However, the growth of the new energy industry has not been without challenges. The industry faced difficulties in terms of research and development and market access, along with various rounds of “double anti-dumping” measures. As a result, some upstream photovoltaic companies had to suspend production or shut down due to lack of competitiveness. In response, Lianyungang’s new energy industry underwent a period of adjustment, with low-end and polluting companies exiting the market. High-quality companies with competitive products and environmental protection facilities took the lead and continued to grow.

Lianyungang’s new energy industry has developed through continuous transformation and upgrading, overcoming challenges and laying the groundwork for the current “double carbon” trend. The city now boasts a comprehensive new energy industry, including nuclear power, wind power, photovoltaic power generation, biomass power generation, photovoltaic solar thermal, and wind power equipment manufacturing. Nuclear power, wind power equipment, and photovoltaic thermal equipment manufacturing stand out as industries with strong advantages and promising prospects for development.

To further drive the development of the new energy industry, Lianyungang has accelerated technological transformation in new energy enterprises. Intelligent workshops and industrial Internet-based factories have emerged, improving efficiency and product updates in the industry. For example, Donghai Crystal Ocean Company has implemented advanced automation technology in the production of silicon wafers, enhancing the efficiency and quality of the process.

Lianyungang’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement has paved the way for the city to open up new tracks for development in the new energy industry. With its continued focus on sustainable and green energy, Lianyungang is poised to remain at the forefront of China‘s new energy revolution.