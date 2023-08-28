Breakfast Shop Owner in Harbin Desperate to Find Customer Who Paid 5,555 Yuan for Breakfast

A customer in Harbin spent 5,555 yuan ($859) on breakfast at a local shop, leaving the owner puzzled and on a mission to find the customer. The incident occurred on August 21, when Zhang Dayong, the owner of a breakfast shop in Daowai District, Harbin, noticed that one of his customers had paid a significantly large amount for their breakfast.

Zhang, known as Boss Zhang, was shocked when he realized that 5,555 yuan had been paid for breakfast. “My younger brother reported to me that my brother’s money was wrong. I said something was wrong, there was less money, but he said no, there was more money,” Zhang explained.

As the shop’s account is linked to a bank card, Zhang did not have direct access to the customer’s information through the bill. Determined to find the customer, Zhang made several attempts over the following days but was unsuccessful. “It’s not easy for anyone to lose this money. We earn what we should earn, and we don’t earn what we shouldn’t,” Zhang stated.

According to a report by Heilongjiang Radio and Television Station “News Night Flight,” Zhang’s breakfast shop primarily sells staple foods such as deep-fried dough sticks and sesame seed cakes. The amount of cash received varies each day, with daily WeChat collections ranging from 1,300 to 400 yuan ($201 to $62) and 1,400 to 500 yuan ($217 to $77).

Zhang believes that the customer may have accidentally entered the wrong amount and has been patiently waiting for their return. “We don’t know which customer came to our house to buy cakes. It may be too much money to scan the QR code. One scan was 5,555 yuan,” Zhang speculated.

With hopes of resolving the situation, Zhang is eager to find the customer and return the excess payment. “Maybe it’s just a few biscuits, but it’s not easy for anyone to make money. I want to find him,” Zhang expressed.

Source:

– Jiupai News Comprehensive Farmer Channel

– Heilongjiang Radio and Television Station “News Night Flight”

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

