Unveiling the Glorious Legend: Swarovski’s ‘Phantom and Wonderland’ 2023 World Premiere in Shanghai

Swarovski “Phantom and Wonderland” 2023 Exhibit to Premiere in Shanghai

The highly anticipated world premiere of Swarovski’s immersive exhibition, “Phantom and Wonderland” 2023, is set to take place in Shanghai this September. The exhibition aims to present a visual experience like no other, delving into the brand’s 128-year glorious legacy while exploring multiple dimensions.

With its origins in Vienna, Swarovski’s artistic charm and exquisite craftsmanship will come together in Shanghai, showcasing the brand’s long-standing heritage from Austria while embracing inspiration and fantasy for the future.

The exhibition revolves around three major themes: Swarovski’s brilliant heritage, exquisite craftsmanship, and its collaboration with the advanced customization industry. Offering a unique panoramic setting, the exhibit will feature seven phantom spaces, taking visitors on a captivating journey across time and space. Starting from Vienna in the 19th century, where Mr. Daniel Swarovski first found innovative inspiration, the exhibit will transport attendees to present-day Shanghai and beyond.

Swarovski was born in 1895, coinciding with the rise of haute couture. Its founder, Mr. Daniel Swarovski, revolutionized the fashion industry by providing early designers in Paris with imitation crystals that offered new shapes, brilliance, and color inspiration. Since then, Swarovski has been embraced by the haute couture houses, achieving admiration from the fashion world.

Throughout the 20th century, Swarovski illuminated countless unforgettable movie moments in Hollywood, partnering with renowned personalities from various eras. Collaborating with cutting-edge creatives, Swarovski has continued to develop and refine its aesthetics, becoming a crucial element for revolutionary artists such as actors, idols, and musicians to express their unique visual styles and project their superstar allure.

The exhibition will showcase a collection of stage costumes, red carpet looks, and exquisite products from Swarovski’s brand archives, captivating the public’s attention.

Known for offering over 300,000 crystal shades, cuts, and special effects, Swarovski’s attention to detail has cemented its reputation as an iconic brand. The exhibit will also highlight Swarovski’s breakthrough innovations and the endless possibilities they hold for the future. The new Swarovski Created Diamonds series, designed for long-term preservation, not only boasts remarkable clarity and quality but also emanates a deep and beautiful extraordinary brilliance through its expert cutting process.

Light and imitation crystals have always been inseparable, with each crystal being able to capture and transform light, creating flickers and shines that make Swarovski’s creations truly stand out. Developed in the 19th century, the precise formula for imitation crystals has been refined for 128 years, remaining a closely guarded secret. This unique DNA, combined with Swarovski’s unparalleled cutting and polishing skills, seems to redefine the very concept of light.

Under the guidance of current creative director Ms. Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski continues to push boundaries and explore the vibrant colors that have ignited fashion and pop culture creativity for over a century.

As Swarovski approaches its 130th anniversary, the brand invites enthusiasts to enter the Shanghai Museum of Contemporary Art from September 20th to October 9th to witness the milestone exhibition, “Phantom and Wonderland.” Guests will be able to enjoy the brand’s glorious legacy and brilliant masterpieces that have captivated audiences for a century.

To secure a ticket to this momentous event, attendees are urged to make an appointment through the Swarovski official applet. Swarovski eagerly awaits their guests in the enchanting realm of “Phantom Wonderland.”