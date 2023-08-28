Kunming Elementary School Students Secure Championship in World Robot Contest

Kunming elementary school students, Li Hongrui and Hong Jiazhong, emerged as the champions in a recent competition. The duo competed in the final of the 2023 World Robot Contest Championship (Kunming) AI WILL Planetary Express Challenge – Elementary School Junior Group, where they faced off against a team from Foshan. After a fierce battle, Li and Hong secured victory with a 10-point advantage, winning the championship trophy for their school.

Li and Hong have been passionate about robots since they were just 4 years old. They have dedicated their time to learning programming, building robots, and practicing their skills. Apart from their regular course learning, they also devote 5 hours each week to practice. The love for robots began when Hong’s mother enrolled him in a robot experience class, where he discovered his passion for building and programming. Similarly, Li also fell in love with robots through a similar experience. The common interest brought them together, forming a team, becoming friends, and ultimately winning the championship.

For these young contestants, the previous robot competitions were not only about rivalry but also about learning and communication. Prior to the final, Li, being an extrovert, took the initiative to make friends with the members of the Jinhua team. The two groups of young players exchanged suggestions, discussed their strategies, and formed a bond of friendship. They learned from each other, even though they were competitors on the field. Looking ahead, Li and Hong expressed their desire to invite their fellow contestants to Kunming and let them experience the beauty of their hometown.

The young champions also have future plans. They are determined to continue learning robot programming, participating in more competitions, and making new friends along the way. The duo even made a pact to support each other in winning future championships. With their talent and determination, Li and Hong are set to achieve great success in the world of robotics.

The accomplishment of Li Hongrui and Hong Jiazhong serves as an inspiration to young students interested in robotics. Their dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm have proven that age is not a limitation in the pursuit of excellence. The entire school, as well as the Kunming community, congratulates them on their remarkable achievement. The triumph of these young minds showcases the potential of Kunming’s education system in nurturing and fostering talent in the field of robotics.

(Handheld Spring City reporter Liu Ying)

