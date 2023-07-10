Found the school records with Pasolini’s grades – Friuli VG

Messaggero Veneto, a former headmaster notices them in an archive in Sacile

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 09 – The school registers with Pasolini’s grades when he attended elementary school, missing for years, were found by a retired principal in the old archive of the Vittorino da Feltre primary school. Claudio Morotti, this is the name of the former principal who is now a volunteer, tidying up the boxes piled up in the institute, after a move that took place ten years ago, made the discovery. This was announced by the Friulian newspaper Messaggero Veneto which today published a long article on its website.



In the fifth grade, reports the Messaggero Veneto, Pier Paolo Pasolini had excellent judgments in all subjects, paradoxically, except Italian. At Vittorino da Feltre Pasolini attended the third and fifth grades in 1929-1930 and 1931-32 and in the fifth grade exam he was sent back to Italian. Pasolini lived in Sacile in via Gasparotto and, according to local news, in the third grade he began to write his first poems in a notebook, illustrated with drawings. In the school register there is a “commendable” in religion, singing, drawing and beautiful writing, expressive reading and acting, arithmetic, miscellaneous notions, geography, manual work. The “good” in Italian for the Messaggero Veneto is a judgment that catches the eye at the end of the fifth class. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

