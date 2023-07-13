Home » Nigeria (Super 8) / J3: Franck Mawuena scorer, Remo Stars FC stumbles
Nigeria (Super 8) / J3: Franck Mawuena scorer, Remo Stars FC stumbles

On Wednesday, Remo Stars FC lost 1-2 to Sporting Lagos. The Togolese international striker scored in this match.

After the regular phase of the Nigerian football championship, place in the playoffs with 8 teams. For their 3rd outing, Remo Stars FC was beaten by Sporting Lagos 1 goal against 2. Franck Mawuena, the Togolese striker of Remo Stars FC, opened the scoring in the 18th minute. But his team will be caught in the 27th minute on a goal from Saturday Okon and double the lead in the 89th minute on an achievement by Emeka Nwokedji.

In 3 games, Remo Stars FC have had 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. After his long injury, Franck Mawuena recently returned to competition and scored his second goal with Remo Stars FC.

