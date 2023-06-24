Wu Xiaohui investigates the cultural tourism work during the Dragon Boat Festival to increase the supply of high-quality cultural tourism products and share high-quality cultural achievements_Government News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui) The fragrance of rice dumplings is overflowing, and hundreds of boats are racing. June 22 is the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional Chinese festival. On the morning of that day, Mayor Wu Xiaohui went to Kaiping City to conduct research on cultural and tourism work, emphasizing the need to in-depth study and understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on culture and tourism work, and to increase the supply of high-quality cultural and tourism products , and strive to create a brand of cultural activities with local characteristics, so that the people can share high-quality cultural achievements.

The “Jiashili Cup” 2023 Kaiping Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament will be held on the Tanjiang River in Kaiping City. At the event site, 12 traditional dragon boat teams from various towns (streets) in Kaiping and 12 participating dragon boat teams ride the wind and waves and hit the water. The dragon boats were like arrows flying out of the string. The team members lowered their waists and lifted their oars to break the water with the drumbeat, bringing a wonderful feast of Dragon Boat Festival folk culture to the citizens.

Wu Xiaohui watched the game with the citizens and felt the strong Dragon Boat Festival culture. She pointed out that dragon boat racing is one of the most important folk activities of the Dragon Boat Festival, and it is also a popular water sports activity, which embodies the hard-working spirit of unity, hard work and mutual assistance. Kaiping City should make good use of the unique advantages of the natural environment and overseas Chinese resources, constantly sum up experience, improve itself, dig deep into the cultural connotation of intangible cultural heritage, make “Kaiping Excellent Products” better and stronger, enrich cultural and creative products, and create a distinctive dragon boat cultural brand. Actively plan to hold the National Dragon Boat Invitational Competition to enhance brand influence and city popularity.

Wu Xiaohui emphasized that all departments at all levels should strengthen their cultural self-confidence, attach great importance to the inheritance and promotion of China‘s excellent traditional culture, deeply explore the ideas, humanistic spirit, and moral norms contained in China‘s excellent traditional culture, and inherit and innovate in accordance with the requirements of the times. It is necessary to innovate the format of cultural tourism, enrich the supply of cultural and creative products, strengthen service guarantees, promote the in-depth integration of cultural tourism, fully meet the needs of citizens and tourists, and make our city’s cultural tourism “hot”, popular and consumption “hot” “stand up. It is necessary to tighten the responsibilities of all parties, implement various preventive measures, ensure that various activities are carried out in a safe, orderly and stable manner, and let the general public have a safe, peaceful and happy Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

City leader Tang Huihong participated in the event.

