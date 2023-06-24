are you putting them in a jar with oil? Only you are missing

Laurel essential oil is useful on several occasions and preparing it at home is very simple. Here’s how.

Laurel oil is useful for many things – Canva photo – CheCucino.it

Today used above all as an enhancer of the different ingredients of a recipe, thelaurel it is one of the best known and most appreciated plants from ancient Greece to Roman times. It was sacred to the god Apollo and was a symbol of wisdom and glory – a symbology that still belongs to him if we consider the laurel crowns that are used to give at graduation -, but not only; in ancient times, in fact, the laurel was known and appreciated also for the countless property.

Among the various known benefits was that of being able to be a effective relaxant. Its leaves, in fact, contain cineol and eugenol, which have for example decongestant properties for the broncho-pulmonary system, but also minerals and vitamins such as iron, calcium and vitamin A.

For this reason, thelaurel essential oil it is still used today in beauty centers to practice massages, as its ability to relieve stress and calm the mind and body is still considered very effective. And this is also why you should put some leaves under your bed pillow.

How to prepare and what is laurel oil used for

Dried bay leaves – Canva photo – CheCucino.it

Preparing laurel oil at home is really simple, they will suffice;

15 g of bay leaves 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil (which can be replaced with 200 g of sweet almond oil) Glass jar

PREPARATION

Thoroughly clean the leaves and then crush them as much as possible and pour them into the glass jar. Then add the oil to the jar and gently mix the two ingredients. Leave to macerate at room temperature in a dark place for 4 weeks, remembering however to stir every two days. Filter the mixture obtained and the bay leaf oil is ready for use. Laurel essential oil – Canva photo – CheCucino.it

Specifically, this oil is ideal for:

Improve the skin health eliminating infections thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of the plant. Just distribute a few drops after the shower, so that the skin can also absorb vitamins and antioxidants.

Favor the mental relaxation and muscle thanks to the vasoconstrictive action responsible for the contraction and dilatation of the muscles. If used during a massage it is ideal.

Improve breathing in case of cold congestion. It has the same action as eucalyptus oil, just dilute it in a little water and inhale it.

