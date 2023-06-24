Set fire in cell in Sassari, poisoned agents and inmates – Sardinia

Uilpa: ‘Almost another tragedy in prison’

An inmate with psychiatric problems started a fire in his cell in the Sassari prison of Bancali: the flames immediately spread causing noxious fumes that invaded the entire section and the sections on the upper floor. The man then barricaded himself in the bathroom and was saved by the prison officers, the same ones who also put out the flames. Intoxicated by smoke and taken to hospital several policemen and prisoners: no one is in danger of life.

“Without the providential intervention of the agents, who put their lives at risk and braved the flames to save a prisoner, the victims would have been counted – reports the secretary general of UilPa Sardegna Michele Cireddu – If they hadn’t managed to put out the fire it is not difficult to foresee a colossal tragedy with a dramatic death toll”.

The emergency of psychiatric prisoners in Sardinia is the focus of repeated reports by the prison unions. “Everyone agrees on the need to assign these patients to suitable structures to be able to treat and assist them, but politics – attacks Cireddu – continues to prevaricate. Prison is not the right place for them and what happened in Bancali is proof of this. The government recognize the emergency and intervene before very serious tragedies occur”.

