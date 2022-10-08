Financial Associated Press, October 8 (Reporter Wang Haichun)During the 11th holiday, the property market transactions were generally cold.

According to the data released by the Central Index Academy on October 8, during the National Day holiday this year (October 1-7), the transaction area of ​​newly built commercial housing in 20 key monitoring cities across the country was 669,300 square meters, which was 37.7% lower than the average daily transaction area during the National Day holiday last year. %.

According to the monitoring data of Zhuge Housing Data Research Center, during the National Day holiday this year, 4,474 new commercial housing units were sold in 15 key cities across the country, down 47.1% from last year’s National Day holiday. Compared with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the average daily transaction volume of new houses in the 15 key cities during the National Day holiday this year was 639 units, down 44.9% from the average daily transaction volume during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Among them, the transaction volume in 8 cities was higher than the average daily transaction volume in the Mid-Autumn Festival, and the transaction in 7 cities was lower than that in the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In terms of different cities, the transaction volume of new houses in 4 of the 15 cities increased compared with the same period last year, and the transaction volume of the remaining 11 cities decreased compared with the same period last year. Among the cities with rising transaction volume, Jinan has 572 transactions, an increase of 36.5% over the same period last year.

Chen Wenjing, the market research director of the Index Division of the China Index Academy, pointed out that the transaction volume of new houses in some cities such as Jinan has increased compared with the same period last year, but the overall transaction volume of the city has fallen not small.

Chen Xiao, a senior analyst at Zhuge Housing Data Research Center, said that during the National Day, the property market transactions were still relatively weak, and the repeated epidemics in multiple cities had a certain impact on transactions, while some hot second-tier cities had relatively outstanding transaction volumes, and the next market trend is exciting. .

Compared with the downturn in the new housing market, the second-hand housing market was more active than the new housing market during the National Day Golden Week.

According to data from the Shell Research Institute, during the National Day holiday this year, the average daily number of second-hand housing transactions in 50 cities across the country increased by about 54% year-on-year, an increase of about 3% over the same period in 2020. In terms of cities, the transaction volume of second-hand housing in 90% of the 50 cities increased year-on-year, and the number of second-hand housing transactions in Dongguan, Chengdu, Xiamen, Foshan, Suzhou and other cities more than doubled over the same period last year.

Lu Wenxi, senior research manager of Centaline Real Estate, pointed out that the central bank, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Ministry of Finance and other departments successively issued favorable policies at the end of September, which made the market pay more attention to the transaction of the National Day property market this year. The overall turnover of new houses during the National Day Golden Week is not high, but it will take some time for the policy to take effect.

“Policies issued by multiple departments will reduce the cost of buying houses, which is of great significance to restoring market confidence. In addition, the new personal tax policy has formed a very obvious positive effect on second-hand housing transactions, and its effect will gradually be revealed, and the increase in second-hand housing market transaction volume has also Help activate the new housing market.” Lu Wenxi said in an interview with reporters.

Zhang Bo, president of the 58 Anju Room Industry Research Institute, believes that the market still needs a certain amount of time to digest the policy mix issued by many departments before the National Day.

“In the short term, home buyers still have a wait-and-see mood. With the continuous implementation of supporting policies in various places, it is expected that the new home market may gradually stabilize by the end of the year.” Zhang Bo told reporters.

