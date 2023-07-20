Road safety, Anas initiative aimed at children – News

As part of the initiatives aimed at spreading the culture of safe driving even among the youngest, a group of 92 young people of various age groups belonging to the parish of San Giuseppe Angoli Migliuso and Cancello di Serrastretta were awarded as “Anas Ambassador”.





The initiative was promoted by Anas, in collaboration with the Traffic Police and the “Amici del Tedesco” association. on the occasion of the day dedicated to road safety, and is part of the road education project linked to the book “Heroes on the road, traveling with Nico”. The volume tells the daily work of the roadman Nico, through the eyes of his son Carlo and his niece Ludovica, two twelve-year-olds who, fascinated by the “Anas world“, use social channels to disseminate the daily activity of those involved in monitoring and surveillance of the road network.





The groups of children were also hosted in the Operations Room of the Anas territorial structure in Catanzaro, where the director of the “New Works” area, Silvio Canalella, the technicians and the head of the Road Education Project for Anas, Bruna Marsili, illustrated the activities of the roadmen and the importance of compliance with road rules aimed at protecting the safety of all users.





The meeting then moved to the “Road education park” of Cropani Marina, built in an asset confiscated from the ‘Ndrangheta, thanks to the support of “Fondazione con il Sud” and “Fondazione Vismara” and managed by the “Amici del Tedesco” association. In the park, the children studied the rules of road education. The mini vehicles allowed them to familiarize themselves with the dynamics of driving, through interaction with road signs and the acquisition of a mini-licence.





Thanks to the “Pullman Azzurro”, made available by the Traffic Police, the participants also learned the rules of the Highway Code and informed themselves on the consequences of wrong behaviors when driving vehicles. A simulator also helped in this, which offered them the possibility of getting in virtual contact with what could be the real dangers of the road.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

