15
- “Each person contributes 2-4 hours”! After a $100 billion mistake, Google’s CEO is impatient, “zooming in” to improve the quality of Bard’s replies daily economic news
- Deadly rival ChatGPT! Google asks employees to spend 2-4 hours a day testing its Bard AI fast technology
- Ineffective against ChatGPT?Google CEO: Many of our products were not the first to come out, but they all won in the end netease
- The AI search battle is accused of slow response Google CEO: “Late can win” is the company’s tradition Mobile Sina.com
- Google CEO asks employees to spend 2-4 hours more chatting with Bard | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also To celebrate the A-share listing, China Telecom will give free one-year traffic to old users, upgrade gigabit broadband | Broadband | China Telecom | Gigabit_Sina Technology