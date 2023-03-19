Nicklas Spelmeyer earned more than 100,000 euros last year. Nicklas Spelmeyer

Nicklas Spelmeyer’s days are long. spare time sparse. “I work ten hours a day, including weekends,” the 24-year-old entrepreneur told Business Insider. Spelmeyer is the managing director of several companies, including E-Commerce.de Brands GmbH based in Berlin. This is how he makes money on Amazon.

His business model: He buys products cheaply and resells them at higher prices, especially on Amazon. He earned more than 100,000 euros last year, gross into the account. Business Insider has corresponding evidence.

It would actually be cool to be rich

Spelmeyer has wanted to make money for a long time. He once took part in a film competition in seventh grade economics class, he says. He produced a video about offshore wind farms – and won. Prize money: 500 euros. “That was the first time I thought: It would actually be cool to be rich,” says Spelmeyer. He himself comes from the lower middle class. “My family always looked to see where we could save.”

Spelmeyer, who caused a lot of disruption at school, graduated from high school with an average of 3.4. It was clear to him that he neither wanted to do an apprenticeship nor study. Instead, he preferred to work. “I had my first job two days after my prom,” he recalls. He worked in the warehouse for the freight forwarder GLS, his shift starting in the middle of the night. At 4:30 a.m. he packed the first packages. “I started working when my friends came home from partying,” he says.

Two jobs in a row