Earning 361 million yuan a day, Tencent Holdings released its first quarterly report

China Business News 2023-05-18 12:48:22 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Tencent released a quarterly report that the market is quite concerned about. In the first quarter, Tencent achieved a double increase in revenue and net profit, with an average daily income of 1.667 billion yuan and an average daily profit of 361 million yuan. As for the progress of the video account business, which is of great concern to the outside world, Tencent Holdings stated in its quarterly report that the usage of video accounts continues to grow, and the duration of user use and the number of playbacks have both increased rapidly.

