In the south you will find sunny temperatures over Easter and many destinations that are suitable for Easter holidays. Compared to the criteria of temperature, price for accommodation and price for rental car, the Canary Islands have the edge. Most Germans go on holiday in Germany at Easter – but the prices for rental cars and accommodation in this country have risen.

With the current wet and cold weather and permanent gray, many holidaymakers are drawn to the warmth at Easter. This comparison with sun guarantee will help you to choose the right destination for your Easter holiday. The holiday home portal Holiday and the rental car portal billiger-mietwagen.de have determined sunny and cheap vacation spots based on the criteria of temperature, price for accommodation and rental car.

Canaries convince with sun and low prices

With an average temperature of 19 degrees in April, the Canary Islands have the edge. On Fuerteventura there are inexpensive holiday homes for 99 euros and on Tenerife for 104 euros. On Gran Canaria it is an average of 114 euros and on the volcanic island of Lanzarote the overnight stay costs 128 euros.

If you don’t mind two more hours on the plane, the Canary Islands are the clear recommendation according to the ranking. In Mallorca, on the other hand, the average temperature in April is only 16 degrees and a holiday rental costs around 194 euros. A rental car would also be comparatively more expensive on the Balearic island.

18 degrees on Rhodes

You can also go on holiday in Greece over Easter – with many warm days with temperatures that often exceed the 20 degree mark and with eleven hours of sunshine per day.

According to the ranking, Rhodes is particularly pleasant with an average temperature of 18 degrees and 292 hours of sunshine in April. Greek Orthodox Easter is the most important festival of the year here, with lots of candles, lights and celebrations across the island. However, Orthodox Easter Sunday falls on April 16th. An overnight stay in a holiday accommodation costs about 125 euros per night, the rental car is already available for 23 euros.

Madeira and Sardinia

The Portuguese island of Madeira offers mild temperatures of 16.8 degrees in April. A holiday apartment or holiday home costs an average of 118 euros per night in April, while a rental car costs 59.69 euros per day.

The otherwise barren Italian island of Sardinia also offers flowers over Easter. The further south holidaymakers in Italy travel, the more spring-like the temperatures become. For Sardinia, that means almost eleven hours of sunshine per day and an average temperature of 16 degrees. Accommodation costs an average of 105 euros per night and a rental car costs around 43.06 euros per day.

Germans prefer to spend their holidays in Germany over Easter

Despite temperatures of eleven degrees on the North and Baltic Seas and 14 degrees on Lake Constance, Easter holidays in Germany are the most popular. 64 percent of the bookings are for destinations within Germany. According to Survey among holiday home landlords 29 percent expect more bookings than last year, while 55 percent expect a similar number and only 16 percent less. A holiday apartment in Germany costs on average 117 euros per night. This makes it around six percent more expensive than in 2022. Rental cars are in high demand for the Easter holidays and cost an average of 70.19 euros per day – plus 11.8 percent compared to the previous year.