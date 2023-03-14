The father of the striker of the moment confirms that he has spoken to the Juventus club. Let’s read the full statements

Without a doubt Mateo Retegui he is the striker of the moment. The footballer who is shining in the Argentine championship is also ready to wear the senior national team shirt. We are talking about a real bomber who wants to show off and is aware that with the Azzurri shirt he will be able to take on a truly important role (if his qualities were to be confirmed also in the international arena). In these hours a person very close to the footballer also said about him, we are talking about his father. Here you are the statements on the interests of the various clubs who play our league.

“I confirm that Udinese tried in every way to insure my son this January, but at the moment Mateo has preferred to stay at the Tigre (at least until the end of the year). He has already spoken to more than a few important clubs before the call from the national team, maybe now they will be even more interested in his qualities”. These are the words of Retegui’s father. We are certainly talking about a very important piece of information that would have opened up many scenarios Precisely this news explains many of the rumors that followed one another in the end of the transfer market this January.

All backstories — The sale of the Portuguese center forward Beto it would certainly have been much easier to achieve if Udinese had already had a substitute at home. The move to Everton of the attacker could have been held back by the no said by the Italian-Argentine footballer who wears the Tiger shirt. Who knows, maybe this summer he won’t be able to change everything again and as a result Udinese can make a comeback for what could be the striker of the future. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Rodrigo Becao is ready for a new adventure. Its replacement has already been chosen << See also Hard-won results from an extraordinary journey——Writing on the occasion of my country's major and decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control

March 14 – 18:35

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

