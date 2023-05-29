Home » Eastern Switzerland SMEs find sustainability important
Eastern Switzerland SMEs find sustainability important

SMEs and sustainability: “Investments in sustainability are investments in the future of the company”

Sustainability may be a hot topic. Nevertheless, even as an SME you cannot avoid dealing with it, says Daniel Jordan from the FH OST. However, many SMEs do not know where to start. Jordan has some suggestions.

Circular economy approach: Moag turns old roads into new asphalt in its Mörschwil plant.

Image: Benjamin Manser

Sustainability is on everyone’s lips. And SMEs in Eastern Switzerland also find the topic important, as revealed by a survey carried out as part of a thesis at the OST University of Applied Sciences. But only a few have integrated sustainability or corporate social responsibility (CSR) into their daily work. You often don’t know where to start, says Daniel Jordan, research associate at the Institute for Organization and Leadership.

