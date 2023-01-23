Home Business ECB and rates: what analysts interviewed by Reuters expect
The majority of analysts interviewed by Reuters, 55 out of 59, believe that the ECB led by Christine Lagarde will raise euro area rates by 50 basis points at the next meeting of the Governing Council, scheduled for February 2, bringing the deposit rate at 2.5%.

The analyst consensus is for another 50 basis point tightening by Lagarde & Co at their next meeting in March.

According to analysts, in pursuing its fight against inflation in the Eurozone, the ECB will then raise rates up to 3.25%, in a subsequent increase of 25 basis points expected for the second quarter of 2023.

