In Valledupar an ambulance was robbed when it was attending an accident

Two members of the emergency team of an ambulance were robbed when they arrived to attend to a pregnant woman who had suffered a traffic accident in the San Martín neighborhood of Valledupar.

The criminals would have entered the ambulance to steal the cell phones at the moment when the health professionals got out of the vehicle to help the woman who was 6 months pregnant, who had fallen from a motorcycle on which she was riding as a grill.

“We got out, we attended to the patient, we put her in the ambulance and when entering the vehicle the colleague asks for the phones, then we realized that they got into the ambulance and stole our belongings,” said José Arazo Herrera, a nurse assistant at the Laura Daniela Clinic.

The theft occurred at approximately 2:00 in the morning on Sunday in the vicinity of the La Zapatoca stadium, located in the ‘La Y’ kiosks in the San Martín neighborhood, south of Valledupar.
“There was only a group of people there… The police were notified, but we couldn’t do anything,” added Arazo Herrera.

