ROME – The Nicolis museum celebrates the anniversary of the birth of its founder (January 19, 1933), and launches a series of special activities dedicated to the public to lead them to discover the exhibition itinerary that traces the history of the car, technology and design of the 20th century. A visit to the Villafranca di Verona museum represents an immersive experience in the ten collections present: 200 vintage cars, 110 bicycles, 500 cameras, prestigious historic motorcycles, 100 musical instruments, as many typewriters and much more. Among the most evocative private exhibitions in the world, the Nicolis museum offers a journey among the numerous works of human ingenuity, exhibited according to a specific itinerary that highlights unpublished stories and paths in research and in the technological avant-gardes of the 20th century. Inside its rooms, for example, it will be possible to admire some of the most ambitious restoration projects, personally followed by the founder, such as those of the 1938 Lancia Astura Mille Miglia, the car from which the museum’s logo, the Isotta Fraschini “Tipo 8AS” of 1929, a restoration that lasted 12 years, of the Cottereau of 1903, one of the first restorations, and of the Maserati 1500 A6 of 1947.

The special birthday will be celebrated every Friday for a month, from 19 January to 19 February, with admission to the museum at a reduced rate (12 euros instead of 14) and free for children up to 10 years of age. All the details and bookings for visits are available on the official website of the Nicolis museum. (Maurilio Rigo)