The ECB is not surprising and confirms the expectations raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Thus today’s meeting of the central institution with which it was decided to increase the three reference interest rates of the ECB by 75 basis points. “With this third consecutive major increase in interest rates, the Governing Council has made substantial progress in withdrawing monetary policy accommodation,” writes the central bank led by Christine Lagarde. The Governing Council took today’s decision and plans to further raise interest rates to ensure inflation returns to the 2% medium-term target in a timely manner.

