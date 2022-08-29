Home Business ECB: ‘Europe-Russia clash will continue over time, gas cuts and expensive energy are long-lasting phenomena’
“We are experiencing a serious energy crisis in Europe” and “it is quite probable that the Eurozone economy is slowing down. It is slowing down the moment we speak ”. So Olli Rehn, number one of the central bank of Finland and a member of the Governing Council of the ECB, in an interview with Bloomberg Television from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he went on the occasion of the Jackson Hole symposium.

Europe, Rehn warned, must prepare for “a clash that will last over time” against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, due to the war in Ukraine, which means that cuts in gas flows and higher energy prices will they will confirm a “long-lasting phenomenon”. And “this will lead to a strong reduction in the purchasing power of our citizens”.

