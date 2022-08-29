Home Sports Ronaldo-Napoli. Mendes’ Blitz for the exchange with Osimhen
Sports

Ronaldo-Napoli. Mendes’ Blitz for the exchange with Osimhen

by admin
Ronaldo-Napoli. Mendes’ Blitz for the exchange with Osimhen

Antony towards United, but the negotiation for CR7 in blue remains standing. Openings from Manchester to sell Cristiano at very advantageous conditions

The tam tam leaves no room for doubt. Ajax are about to give in to the temptations of Manchester United for the Brazilian striker Antony, the favorite of Ten Hag. However, negotiations are also proceeding for Victor Osimhen at Old Trafford and Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli.

See also  Goa, the battle over the statue of Cristiano Ronaldo: "A tribute to the Portuguese colonialists"

You may also like

Provincial Games History | 2018 Provincial Games: Heng...

Vitelaru and Achenza shine with Team Equa

Gesteco goes to the sea and Nikolic confirms:...

Sterling: This is a victory for the entire...

A family of three in Changsha won gold...

Robbio, bitter debut: Vighignolo in avalanche

Official:Roma announces that the Italian striker will join...

Udinese, not only Ebosele: also Bjiol and Ebosse...

Ben Davis:Coulu’s ability is very comprehensive, the team’s...

Waterpolo: Iocchi Scratch, the east wind pushes the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy