Thus the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, in the press conference following the announcement on euro area rates which today, for the second consecutive time, were raised by 75 basis points, with regard to the TPI instrument, known in Italy as the anti-shield -spread or save-BTP:

“We have not discussed it, the activation depends on criteria already presented”, thus replied Lagarde to a question on the TPI that was asked during the press conference.