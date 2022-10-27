Recently, emergency notices have been issued all over Henan, ordering to “investigate and control” residents from Zhengzhou. Schematic. (Credit: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

[See China October 27, 2022 News](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui) RecentlyZhengzhou, Henanoutgoing”epidemicsituationcomplex and severe” news, emergency notices were issued all over Henan, ordering to “investigate and control” residents from Zhengzhou. At the same time, it was also reported on the Internet that the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou was the hardest hit area by the epidemic.Foxconn workersSo go crazymaterialsthe officialrefute the rumor. There is also news that a local man was suspected of being unable to stand the seal and tried to go out to buy supplies by rappelling from his home on the 17th floor, but fell to his death.

The epidemic in Henan is “complex and severe”, and the people are highly concerned

Recently, “emergency notices” from Pingdingshan City and Shangqiu City in Henan have been circulated on the Internet, and the contents all point to “the epidemic situation in Zhengzhou is complicated and severe, and the epidemic is in a period of rapid increase.”

The two “notices”, also issued on October 19, pointed out that “the epidemic situation is more serious in Henan Cancer Hospital, Henan Provincial People’s Hospital, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengda University, the Third Hospital of Henan Province, Zhengzhou Airport Area, and Foxconn Enterprises. “. Therefore, the official order is to carry out investigations on people who travel to and from Zhengzhou. People who have been to the above-mentioned places will all implement “centralized isolation” control measures. Even Zhengzhou people who have not been to the above-mentioned places must conduct so-called “risk research and judgment”. “Take classified control measures according to the degree of risk”.



A chat group of Zhengzhou residents showed that “the epidemic in Zhengzhou this time is more serious than expected, comparable to Shanghai at the beginning of the year.” Allegedly, “Zhengzhou’s cabins are full, and a large number of positive patients are unattended at home”, “Hundreds of cases were diagnosed in a street in Zhongyuan District, and the medical staff arrived to support a few days later and found positive, and the entire group of medical staff was directly isolated on the spot. “.

The screenshot also shows that “Xinjiang has been closed since the end of August to the present”, and Zhengzhou is likely to be the second Xinjiang.

Shocked rumors that 20,000 people gathered in Zhengzhou factory were infected and the official rushed to refute the rumor

Due to the CCP’s strict deletion of information about the Zhengzhou epidemic, online information is very limited. But there are still people who have successfully reported to the outside world, “The epidemic situation at Foxconn in Zhengzhou is quite serious. Recently, hundreds of tubes of nucleic acid are positive every day (20 people in each tube). There are 300,000 employees of Foxconn in Zhengzhou, and the number of confirmed cases is increasing every day. Here, they are all isolated in the dormitory by themselves.”

There are also pictures circulating on the Internet. It is reported that about 20,000 people have been diagnosed at the Zhengzhou factory, the largest production base of the iPhone under Hon Hai Group. Due to the poor management of the factory, workers have to compete for materials in the factory.

In this regard, the official issued an urgent statement on the 26th to clarify that this is seriously false information.

However, a netizen who claimed to be a Foxconn worker in Zhengzhou disclosed on Weibo, “My best friend has nothing to eat in the community, her roommate was just taken to Luoyang for isolation, and now there is no one in their community to deliver food and can’t buy food, I told her In the video, she drank all the bread and water. I asked her: ‘Are you hungry? Eat this!’ She said, ‘No way, there are only four eggs left!’ Does the food province leave the people hungry and no one cares?”

Zhengzhou adjusts prevention and control policies in many places, and the people seek the truth

According to the Henan Provincial Health and Health Commission, on the 25th, Henan Province added 3 local confirmed cases, all in Zhengzhou City. 21 local asymptomatic infections were added, of which 20 were in Zhengzhou and the other was in Puyang. However, it is generally believed that the actual epidemic situation in Henan Province should be more severe.

At present, many netizens are still posting on Weibo to find the truth.

Netizens leave messages:

“This round of epidemic situation in Zhengzhou has been concealed from the beginning, with single-digit confirmed cases every day, but the entire city has been closed and managed…”

“Is it true that the bigger the city, the worse the leadership ability? Zhengzhou, as the capital city of Henan Province, has such a chaotic epidemic prevention and control, and the citizens are full of complaints. Up to now, no information about confirmed cases has been seen in Zhengzhou’s double WeChat account, which makes people full of doubts and doubts. Speechless.”

“Zhengzhou’s 7 consecutive days of nucleic acid-free communities can be unblocked with 24-hour nucleic acid (Note: I searched for Zhengzhou’s release, this is true), but the nucleic acid of many communities has stopped.”

“When will we be able to fight the epidemic scientifically?! The medical run is an uncertain assumption, and the fatality rate is lower than that of the flu. Is it appropriate that these places are still one-size-fits-all? People’s livelihood, housing loans and the economy are issues of certainty. For a fatality rate ratio Is it suitable for a nano-scale virus with low influenza levels to conquer the sky? After three years of the epidemic, the common people will still encounter difficulties in buying vegetables, and even people in some places are hungry. Is it appropriate? ”









Although mainland social platforms are strictly controlled by network administrators, many netizens continue to post on Weibo to find the truth. (Image source: Weibo screenshot)

Unable to bear the reset, Zhengzhou man fell to his death on the 17th floor

What is unacceptable is that due to the CCP’s continuous “dynamic clearing” measures, many people have run out of food at home and have no choice but to venture out to go shopping, and the result is tragic.

It is reported that the incident occurred on October 23. Due to positive cases in the Shihe community in Zhengzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, the authorities blocked the community to prevent residents from going out. However, the man who lived on the 17th floor seemed to be unable to stand the blockade policy. After trying to hang a large towel from the window of the 17th floor for a simple cover, he set up a rope to attempt to descend to the ground and went out to buy.

But unfortunately, the rope suddenly broke during the rappel, causing the man to fall to his death on the spot.

The sins of the CCP. Reincarnation after all.A community in Zhengzhou, Henan. Positive, lost confidence and hope in life pic.twitter.com/MssOGLvEXF — Nalan Eagle[DC Farm](@nalanying001) October 26, 2022

