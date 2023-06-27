Home » ECB, Lagarde: “Rate hike in July”. Tajani: “We risk a recession”
Christine Lagarde, governor of the ECB

ECB, Lagarde: a new rate hike is on the way in July

The Community monetary policy oriented towardsrate hike it doesn’t seem to finish. This is confirmed by the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagardewhich from the Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal, announced a new increase for the month of Julynow upon us.

Our work is not finished yet. Barring a material change in the inflation outlook, we will continue to raise rates in July – says Lagarde – We have made significant progress, but in the face of such a persistent inflation process we cannot falter, and we cannot yet declare victory“.

The prospects of reaching the peak are getting further and further away, the ECB president in fact specified that: “It is unlikely That in the next future the central bank is able to declare with absolute certainty that the maximum level of interest rates has been reached”.

“Bottomless” inflation: “The target is 2%, whatever the cost”

