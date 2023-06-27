The most anticipated! Movilnet brings a surprise for its 4GMAX customers

Movilnet carries out the technological update to the USIM for postpaid customers who wish to recover their line and adapt it to the 4GMAX network

Movilnet logo. | photo: web

Good news continues for customers of Movilnetbecause from this June 26 the mobile operator makes its 4GMAX network available to postpaid with new or current lines.

In this first phase, the activation, update or recovery of postpaid lines to 4GMAX is only available in Caracas; To do so, you must go to the Customer Service and Attention Offices (OSAC) of CC El Recreo and CCCT.

Learn about the plans for 4GMAX postpaid customers de Movilnet

For those customers who have a postpaid line or who wish to recover it, Movilnet carries out the technological update to the USIM, automatically activating the Orange 4GMAX 3.6 plan with 2,000 free minutes to all operators, 1,200 SMS and 3.6 GB of browsing.

In addition, current postpaid customers who switch to the 4GMAX signal will be able to keep their number, as well as those who stopped using their line due to loss of equipment or deterioration of the SIMCARD, will be able to once again enjoy the mobile services offered by the company.

And if they are new customers, by activating a 4GMAX postpaid line they will be able to choose between the Orange 4GMAX 3.6 or Inteliplan 10 plan, with 750 free minutes to all operators, 1,500 messages and 10 GB to browse. For more information you can visit www.movilnet.com.ve

This technological update is part of the expansion works carried out by Movilnet with the 4GMAX network throughout the country, to improve mobile telecommunications for its customers and continue connecting, discovering and sharing with the best connection.

Movilnet informs on social networks about changes and improvements in connectivity. | Photo: Web

With information from B&N

