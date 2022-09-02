Home Business ECB prepares the super-hawk suit, here is Citi’s shock forecast for the next meeting
In the last week, the hypothesis of a jumbo rate hike, or 75 basis points, by the ECB in the next meeting on 8 September has become increasingly concrete. A Fed-style move aimed at countering rising inflation (+ 9.1% in August in the euro area). There are those who go further like Citigroup which hypothesizes two consecutive increases of 75 basis points each.

A quick (but potentially short) rate squeeze is a compelling baseline, according to Antoine Gaveau, Citi’s bond strategist. “The hawks have won pretty much every argument in recent months,” adds Gaveau.

The latest Bloomberg survey also predicts a 75bp hike next week, as money markets are betting on a total of 125bp of hikes in the next two meetings.

