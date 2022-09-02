There are over 1 million and 480 thousand people living with dementia in Italy today, and it is estimated that they are destined to become 2 million and 300 thousand by 2050: approximately 900 thousand more people will therefore need assistance and post-support support. diagnostic. The data emerged from research on the prevalence of dementia globally conducted by the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation and published in the Lancet journal. According to experts, they are not only worrying but even underestimate the true extent of the problem. For this reason, the Alzheimer Italy Federation and Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) – the international federation of associations dealing with dementia – on the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Month (every September) launch an appeal to urge governments, public health bodies and the World Health Organization (WHO) to adopt measures capable of guaranteeing efficient post-diagnostic support for patients. And to do it quickly too. Appointment on 19 September starting at 9.00, at the Istituto dei Ciechi in Milan, for a conference open to all against social stigma, in favor of inclusion.

A worrying situation

The Italian data are in line with the increasing numbers globally: around the world there are 55 million people with dementia, destined to become 139 million by 2050. Every 3 seconds, according to the researchers’ estimates, someone in the world develops the illness.

“In 2017, with the Global Action Plan on Combating Dementia, all 194 WHO member states committed to implementing measures to achieve specific objectives in the field of risk reduction, diagnosis and assistance, research and support to caregiver ”, explains Paola Barbarino, CEO of ADI. “However, so far only 39 states have kept their promise. The data and forecasts are now unequivocal and governments are now faced with two possible choices: to act respecting the commitment made or to face one of the greatest public health crises of our time ”.

Italy was one of the first countries to have a National Dementia Plan, which however received the first funds only in 2021, notes Gabriella Porro, President of the Alzheimer Federation Italy: “The distribution of these funds between the regions, but that is not enough: even today we are witnessing great disparities between regions as regards the services offered. It is important that the policy takes note of this: it is necessary to accelerate the work for the creation of regional dementia plans and make these plans sustainable by increasing the funding for the National Dementia Plan, unfortunately still insufficient. Only in this way can all people with dementia be guaranteed equal rights and opportunities to access assistance services and post-diagnostic support “.

The necessary measures

In addition to the regional plans on dementia, the Alzheimer Italy Federation underlines the need to disseminate PDTA (Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathways) with clear and uniform indications, which integrate socio-health aspects to create an efficient support network (from pharmacist to occupational therapist, from neurologist to the voluntary association on the territory to the general practitioner and to the Friendly Communities). It is also necessary to develop telemedicine interventions for the continuity of care, to create flows

centralized information (from the regions to the Ministry of Health) on epidemiological data and access to services, enhance early diagnosis tools and work on a large public campaign to explain how to reduce the risk of developing dementia, support those who are experiencing it and those who are early stage of the disease.

World Alzheimer’s Month is an awareness campaign created to create greater awareness of the disease and fight the stigma that still affects patients and their families today. The theme that guides this eleventh edition is “Get to know dementia, get to know Alzheimer’s” and emphasizes the importance of spreading knowledge of the disease, with particular attention to post-diagnostic treatment and support to those who suffer from it. .

Precisely for this reason, on Monday 19 September, starting at 9.00, at the Institute for the Blind in Milan, the Alzheimer Italy Federation, together with the Alzheimer Milan Association, organizes the conference open to all: “Fight against stigma, quality of life : the road to the inclusion of people with dementia, young and old ”. The meeting will take stock of new services, policies and tools launched in Italy to improve care for patients and caregivers. Admission is free with reservations required subject to availability (02 809767 – [email protected]), but the event will also be broadcast in live streaming on the dedicated Facebook page.