Home » ECB reviews all banks working with Galeria
Business

ECB reviews all banks working with Galeria

by admin
ECB reviews all banks working with Galeria

According to a report, the ECB is reviewing the banks that work with the Signa Group. The group includes Galeria. picture alliance / SvenSimon | Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

According to information from the “FAZ”, the ECB is examining all banks that do business with the Signa holding company of real estate entrepreneur René Benko. The holding company includes the department store chain Galeria.

It is therefore probably the first time that banks are checked for a single borrower.

The objective of this review, according to the report, is to ensure that banks comply with applicable lending standards.

The ECB examines according to information from the “FAZ” European banks to the holding of the real estate entrepreneur René Benko. Two-thirds of Signa Holding is owned by the Benko Family Foundation. It in turn includes three companies, including the department store chain Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof.

According to the “FAZ” report, it is an on-site inspection. It is unusual for bank supervisors to check European banks for just one borrower. According to an industry insider, nothing like this has ever happened before.

The ECB did not comment on the process when asked by the “FAZ”. According to the newspaper, the ECB is reviewing all banks that have business relationships with Signa Holding. These include state banks, special real estate banks and German and Austrian financial institutions.

The aim is therefore to check whether the banks have complied with the applicable lending standards. In addition, as the “FAZ” writes, the supervisors question loan collateral and check whether the companies in the Signa Group have paid their interest.

See also  Electric SUVs, 15 models for all needs for sale in Italy

aha

You may also like

Sinner at Wimbledon with Gucci bag. Storm on...

Keep your home cool: These tricks keep it...

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in Thigh: Incident in...

That link between old age and Artificial Intelligence

Theft of millions: Amazon manager has to be...

De Luca furious: “Schlein? An hour of armocromista...

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: More teasing than cage fighting

Other than Dufry-Autogrill and Tim-Kkr: M&A, operations collapse...

Inside Vin Diesel’s Surprising and Exclusive Car Collection:...

Weather, hot over 40 degrees. But there is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy