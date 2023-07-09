DNCD Seizes 200 Packages of Suspected Cocaine at Caucedo Multimodal Port

DNCD Seizes 200 Packages of Cocaine at Caucedo Multimodal Port

Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) have made a major drug seizure at the Caucedo Multimodal Port in the municipality of Boca Chica, Santo Domingo province. During an inspection operation, approximately 200 packages of presumed cocaine were confiscated.

According to a press release issued by the authorities, intelligence reports prompted the inspection of numerous export containers at the port. Suspicious substances were detected in one of the containers, leading to further action being taken.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the container, which was filled with hundreds of boxes of bananas, contained eight packages containing the illicit substance. The press release stated that the cargo was intended to be shipped from the Port of Caucedo, with its final destination being Rotterdam, Holland.

The operation was carried out with the collaboration of customs inspectors and members of the Public Ministry. However, no arrests have been made thus far. The DNCD and the Public Ministry are now intensifying their efforts to apprehend and bring to justice the individuals involved in this international drug trafficking network, which utilizes the country’s ports to transport drugs to the United States, Europe, Canada, and other nations.

The 200 packages of the suspected narcotics have been sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for analysis. This step is crucial in confirming the nature and purity of the substance, as well as gathering additional evidence for the investigation.

The seizure of such a significant amount of cocaine underscores the ongoing challenge faced by authorities in combatting drug trafficking activities in the Dominican Republic. Efforts to strengthen security measures at ports and enhance cooperation between law enforcement agencies will be essential in addressing this issue effectively.

The DNCD, along with other relevant agencies, remains committed to dismantling the networks involved in drug trafficking and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The success of this operation serves as a testament to their dedication and determination to safeguard the nation’s security and well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

