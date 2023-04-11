Ecomembrane, admission to the Stock Exchange scheduled for 26 April

(Teleborsa) – Ecomembranea Cremona-based company active in the design and construction of gas storage and containment systems for the production of green energy, should be admitted on April 26 on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to SMEs with high growth potential, with the start of trading in the following days. This can be learned from the pre-admission communication to Borsa Italiana.

Last week the company communicated that, compatibly with the market conditions financial, its goal was to make its debut on Piazza Affari within the first half of 2023. The size of the operation is not yet known, with the company’s capital currently held 80% by Lorenzo Spedini and 20% by Luigi Spedini.

Founded in 2000 and led by founder and to Lorenzo SpediniEcomembrane specializes in the production of gasometers, gasometric domes, anti-emission covers made with PVC fabric membranes and every component of the products necessary for the combustion of biogas and the production of electricity.

On April 5, 2023, the assembly appointed the board of directors, in office since the date of admission, and the board of statutory auditors, with immediate effect. The board, which will remain in office until the date of the shareholders’ meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2025, is made up of: Lorenzo Spedini (chairman and CEO), Luigi Spedini (director), Fabio Lorenzo Sattin (director), Alessandra Stea (director), Marco Vittorio Soldi (independent director).

