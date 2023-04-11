A second pregnancy from an egg imported from Spain has been confirmed in Serbia.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

According to him, from the point of view of an embryologist, the second confirmed cell from a donated cell is considered a great technological and medical success. “After that, an expert meeting of embryologists will be held at the Clinic, where the first quarter of the donation will be analyzed in order to form guidelines for further work. Next is a workshop of embryos from all IVF centers in the country, with guests from Spain, where the technology and acceptance of cells will be analyzed.Miković pointed out.

The doctor noted that the largest contingent of reproductive cells from Spain is arriving in the People’s Front – 30 packages.

(MONDO/RTS)