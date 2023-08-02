Home » “Thanks to him I came back to life”
World

“Thanks to him I came back to life”

by admin
“Thanks to him I came back to life”

by palermolive.it – ​​57 seconds ago

A love that knows no bounds, despite the excruciating pain of loss. A gesture that is worth a thousand words, full of sincere gratitude. It is the story of Marina Fontana, from Palermo, who 10 years ago tragically lost her husband Roberto Cona, the love of her life, due to a car accident. The two traveled…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, 10 years after the death of her husband receives an email: “Thanks to him I came back to life” appeared 57 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  "Submarine Crisis" Unrested EU and Australia Postpone Trade Negotiations

You may also like

Title: “Disturbing Report Reveals Rampant Torture and Sexual...

Janis Danner, German influencer destroys a 100 thousand...

Udinese Market – Pafundi extension coming soon /...

Germany, operation “true costs”: the supermarket increases the...

Adriana Kadar showed her daughter’s room | Entertainment

Breakthrough: City of Hope National Medical Center Develops...

what is US Open champion ema radukana doing...

The investigations against Donald Trump, in order

Spanish Journalist Exposes Ongoing Surveillance and Threats: A...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 02 August...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy