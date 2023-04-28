Economic cycle turnover accelerates industrial integration and helps logistics costs drop

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-28 20:01

CCTV News: The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced on April 28 the logistics operation data for the first quarter of this year. With the adjustment of economic structure, the improvement of upstream and downstream circulation, and the acceleration of circulation turnover, in the first quarter, the cost pressure of logistics operation has eased, and the unit logistics cost has stabilized and declined.

In the first quarter, the total cost of social logistics increased by 5.6% year-on-year, and the ratio of total social logistics cost to GDP was 14.6%, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than that of the whole year of 2022 and the same period of the previous year.

From the perspective of changes in the cost structure, the proportion of the transportation link has increased, and the storage link has dropped significantly, indicating that the logistics dynamic link in the economic operation has increased, the turnover cycle of the storage link has accelerated, and the social inventory level has dropped. In terms of costs, in the first quarter, the proportion of multimodal transport increased by 1.1 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

With the recovery of logistics supply and demand linkage, the level of economic circulation has accelerated, the turnover of inventories in most fields has accelerated, and the cost of capital occupation has dropped significantly. In the first quarter, the cost per 100 yuan of operating income of key logistics enterprises was 93.1 yuan, a decrease of 0.3 yuan from January to February, and the momentum of rising costs has eased.

Experts suggest that under the requirements of high-quality economic development, in addition to further improving the national logistics infrastructure, it is more important to effectively reduce logistics costs through industrial integration.