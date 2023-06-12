Home » Economic miracle Romania!
Business

Economic miracle Romania!

by admin
Economic miracle Romania!

Okay, the headline is a tiny bit oversold, but just a little bit. Because Romania did not become a rich country overnight, unnoticed by the world public. But what it has achieved: to grow faster than other countries in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. The International Monetary Fund expects growth of 3.1 percent this year. For comparison: Hungary is not growing at all and Poland by barely one percent. Two Reuters journalists researched how Romania managed to do this. The country is benefiting from three developments: stability, EU aid and companies that are shifting their production away from Russia and Ukraine. The first two points in particular are encouraging because they show that the EU’s fundamental promise of more prosperity and the rule of law can be kept.

See also  Focus on the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit | Helping the high-quality development of financial technology "Financial Technology Service Capability Evaluation Indicators" released-Internet Reporter-Hualong.com

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy