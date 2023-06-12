Economic miracle Romania!

Okay, the headline is a tiny bit oversold, but just a little bit. Because Romania did not become a rich country overnight, unnoticed by the world public. But what it has achieved: to grow faster than other countries in Eastern and Southeastern Europe. The International Monetary Fund expects growth of 3.1 percent this year. For comparison: Hungary is not growing at all and Poland by barely one percent. Two Reuters journalists researched how Romania managed to do this. The country is benefiting from three developments: stability, EU aid and companies that are shifting their production away from Russia and Ukraine. The first two points in particular are encouraging because they show that the EU’s fundamental promise of more prosperity and the rule of law can be kept.





