Schwentinental: Air bomb will be defused today | > – News

Status: 12.06.2023 00:01 Another bomb has been discovered in Schwentinental. Defusing by the explosive ordnance clearance service is scheduled for this morning. 2,000 people have to leave their homes and apartments.

The dud is in the district of Klausdorf (Ploen district) found on private property. The road closures will be set up at 9 a.m. today. Landesstraße 52 will also be closed between Preetzer Chaussee and Klingenbergstraße. Federal highway 76 is not affected and remains passable throughout. Just over a month ago, a dud was defused in a day care center in Schwentinental.

Everything must be cleared by 10 a.m

All residents must leave their homes by 10 a.m. As soon as it is ensured that no one is in the area, the explosive ordnance clearance service begins with the defusing. The American aerial bomb was discovered during exploratory work for broadband expansion.

Sports hall serves as alternative accommodation

It is not yet possible to say how long it will take to defuse the 250-kilogram bomb. If everything goes according to plan, the work should be finished around noon, according to the police. Those affected will therefore have to leave their houses and apartments for a few hours. Anyone who needs alternative accommodation can use the sports hall of the Astrid Lindgren School on Dorfstraße from 8 a.m. The city of Schwentinental has set up a telephone number for people who need help: 043 07 / 81 12 28. The citizens’ telephone is open from 8 a.m. today.

Further information According to the police, the dud was defused in the late morning without any problems. He was under a day care center.

