Home » Schwentinental: Air bomb will be defused today | > – News
News

Schwentinental: Air bomb will be defused today | > – News

by admin
Schwentinental: Air bomb will be defused today | > – News

Status: 12.06.2023 00:01

Another bomb has been discovered in Schwentinental. Defusing by the explosive ordnance clearance service is scheduled for this morning. 2,000 people have to leave their homes and apartments.

The dud is in the district of Klausdorf (Ploen district) found on private property. The road closures will be set up at 9 a.m. today. Landesstraße 52 will also be closed between Preetzer Chaussee and Klingenbergstraße. Federal highway 76 is not affected and remains passable throughout. Just over a month ago, a dud was defused in a day care center in Schwentinental.

Everything must be cleared by 10 a.m

All residents must leave their homes by 10 a.m. As soon as it is ensured that no one is in the area, the explosive ordnance clearance service begins with the defusing. The American aerial bomb was discovered during exploratory work for broadband expansion.

Sports hall serves as alternative accommodation

It is not yet possible to say how long it will take to defuse the 250-kilogram bomb. If everything goes according to plan, the work should be finished around noon, according to the police. Those affected will therefore have to leave their houses and apartments for a few hours. Anyone who needs alternative accommodation can use the sports hall of the Astrid Lindgren School on Dorfstraße from 8 a.m. The city of Schwentinental has set up a telephone number for people who need help: 043 07 / 81 12 28. The citizens’ telephone is open from 8 a.m. today.

Further information

According to the police, the dud was defused in the late morning without any problems. He was under a day care center.
more

See also  The damage caused by bad weather: Castelfranco hospital uncovered, patients transferred

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 06/12/2023 | 06:00 a.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy